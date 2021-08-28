Search continues for Durham man who went missing on Lake Ontario

Rescue crews worked overnight to locate an 80-year-old Durham man who went missing Thursday after purchasing a boat in Bronte. Robert Wyles who is described as a very experienced boater was last seen about 12:30 noon on Thursday leaving Bronte Harbour.

“Despite a thorough search, the boater missing since Aug. 26 near Oakville has not been found,” Trenton Police said in a statement. “Search efforts have been reduced, and the search is now a police missing person case. Our thoughts are with the family at this difficult time.”

Police had been called to the mouth of Six Mile Creek at 6PM to investigate a report of a broken-down boat, when they spotted another boat with no one aboard. It was around that time that a torrential downpour hit the area.

Police marine units from Halton, Peel and Hamilton, the Coast Guard and the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Trenton were all called in to help with the search.

“He’s a very experienced boater, we’ve been in touch with his family. On behalf of Halton Police, I would like to send our thoughts out to the family and friends of Mr. Wyles who are going through a very difficult time,” Halton Police Const. Ryan Anderson told CP24.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2215 or ext. 2216 or the Halton Police Marine Unit at 905-825-4747 ext. 5230.