Conservative lead widens

The latest rolling poll conducted Friday by Nanos Research shows the Conservatives have widened their lead over the Liberals slightly to two and a half percentage points. This is still within the margin or error for a poll of this size. The Conservatives sit at 33.3 percent, down a fraction of a point from yesterday, while the Liberals dropped 2.6 percentage points to 30.8 percent. The NDP seemed to pick up much of what was lost by the Liberals, gaining nearly two points to come in at 21.7 percent. The Bloc remained at 5.3, Greens were up slightly to 4.9 and the Peoples Party rose to 3.8 percent. Erin O’Toole is closing the gap somewhat on the question of who would make the best Prime Minister. He is at 27 percent which is actually down slightly, but Justin Trudeau’s popularity has dropped to just under 30 percent- a drop of five points just from Tuesday.

A national dual-frame (land and cell) random telephone survey is conducted nightly by Nanos Research throughout the campaign using live agents. Each evening a new group of 400 eligible voters are interviewed. The daily tracking figures are based on a three-day rolling sample comprised of 1,200 interviews. To update the tracking a new day of interviewing is added and the oldest day dropped. The margin of error for a survey of 1,200 respondents is ±2.8 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.