The Bay Observer
Now Reading
Burlington Sound of Music has two live shows this weekend
The Bay Observer
The Bay Observer

 

Burlington Sound of Music has two live shows this weekend

by
August 28, 2021

For many in Southern Ontario, going to the Burlington Sound of Music Festival is a summer tradition. Even though Ontario festivals are postponed until 2022, music lovers from around the GTA longing for live music will wait no more.

BSOM is hosting a FREEClub Series, featuring local emerging artists in restaurants and bars across Burlington from now until Sunday, September 19.

In addition, BSOM created a special Return to Live Series featuring:

Tokyo Police Club – Saturday, August 28, with special guests Born Ruffians

54.40 – Sunday, August 29, and The Vaudevillian

Full details and tickets can be found on the Sound of Music website – https://www.soundofmusic.ca/

While you’re there, check out this year’s SOM KINDA YEAR, EH? swag. We can all relate, eh? https://somshop.ca/

Whether it’s a patio or indoor performance, health and safety precautions are being observed.

Michele Bogle is a Burlington-based food and entertainment freelance writer.

What's Your Reaction?
Don't Agree
0
Happy
0
In Love
0
Not Sure
0
View Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

The Bay Observer

© 2019 The Bay Observer. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top