Burlington Sound of Music has two live shows this weekend
For many in Southern Ontario, going to the Burlington Sound of Music Festival is a summer tradition. Even though Ontario festivals are postponed until 2022, music lovers from around the GTA longing for live music will wait no more.
BSOM is hosting a FREEClub Series, featuring local emerging artists in restaurants and bars across Burlington from now until Sunday, September 19.
In addition, BSOM created a special Return to Live Series featuring:
Tokyo Police Club – Saturday, August 28, with special guests Born Ruffians
54.40 – Sunday, August 29, and The Vaudevillian
Full details and tickets can be found on the Sound of Music website – https://www.soundofmusic.ca/
While you’re there, check out this year’s SOM KINDA YEAR, EH? swag. We can all relate, eh? https://somshop.ca/
Whether it’s a patio or indoor performance, health and safety precautions are being observed.
Michele Bogle is a Burlington-based food and entertainment freelance writer.