Burlington Sound of Music has two live shows this weekend

For many in Southern Ontario, going to the Burlington Sound of Music Festival is a summer tradition. Even though Ontario festivals are postponed until 2022, music lovers from around the GTA longing for live music will wait no more.

BSOM is hosting a FREEClub Series, featuring local emerging artists in restaurants and bars across Burlington from now until Sunday, September 19.

In addition, BSOM created a special Return to Live Series featuring:

Tokyo Police Club – Saturday, August 28, with special guests Born Ruffians

54.40 – Sunday, August 29, and The Vaudevillian

Full details and tickets can be found on the Sound of Music website – https://www.soundofmusic.ca/

While you’re there, check out this year’s SOM KINDA YEAR, EH? swag. We can all relate, eh? https://somshop.ca/

Whether it’s a patio or indoor performance, health and safety precautions are being observed.

Michele Bogle is a Burlington-based food and entertainment freelance writer.