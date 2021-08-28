835 new COVID cases reported in Ontario

Ontario is recording 835 new COVID cases, the highest daily count since June 3. Of the 835 new cases, 675 cases, or 81 percent are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 160 are in fully vaccinated individuals. There were seven deaths reported as well. 343 people are hospitalized with COVID19. 313, or 91 percent, are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 30 are fully vaccinated. Nearly 38,000 vaccinations were administered bringing the total number to 20,679,316 vaccine doses. 82.7% of Ontarians aged 12-plus have one dose and nearly 75.9% have two doses.
Provincial Health figures show there were 90 new COVID cases in Hamilton, a number not seen since late May, and one death. Halton is reported to have 12 new cases and no deaths.