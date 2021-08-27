Province reports 781 COVID cases, highest count since June

Ontario is reporting 781 new cases of COVID-19, 22 of which are the result of data correction from two months ago. 634 cases are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status & 147 are in fully vaccinated individuals. 306 people are hospitalized with COVID19. 279 or 91 percent are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 27 are fully vaccinated.58 people are in ICU due to #COVID19. 149 or 94 percent are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and nine are fully vaccinated. There were 17 deaths reported but 14 of them were the result of data correction from previous months.

In Ontario, 20,641,600 vaccine doses have been administered. 82.6% of Ontarians 12-plus have one dose and nearly 75.7% have two doses.

Hamilton Public Health is reporting 78 new COVID cases-the highest single-day count since May. There are 54 COVID patients in Hamilton hospitals, an increase of three. The outbreak at the Sizzle Nightclub added three more cases and now stands at 45. There were new outbreaks at the Waterfront Centre, and at Universal Precision Technology. There is also an outbreak at the West Highland Day Camp where 9 kids and one staff tested positive. Halton Public Health reported 17 new cases and six hospitalizations. There were no deaths in either Health Unit.