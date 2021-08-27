Hamilton Harbourfront Night Market is back for this weekend only!

The much awaited opening of the Hamilton Harbourfront Night Market is set up for this weekend in beautiful Bayfront Park. Guests can enjoy some Vietnamese and Korean treats, then stroll around the Hamilton Harbourfront to make it a day, or evening of family fun.

In the past this event has had multiple dates throughout the summer and fall. Unpredictable lockdowns have made the planning of scheduled in-person events difficult. This year this night market will be running from August 26-29 only! HHNM is proud to feature local chefs and entrepreneurs from the GTA and Hamilton area. The food vendors offer outrageously delicious specialties to delight your palate like: grilled squid-on-a-stick from Taste of Xinjiang, bubble waffles filled with ice cream and fruits from Golden Bubbles, tasty noodles from Pan Pan Noodle Bar, spicy escargot from Chef Dimplez, grilled oysters from Dong Bei and many more. With so much to choose from, including fan-favourites like sweet potato tornado fries and bubble tea; there’s a little something for everyone. DON’T MISS this unparalleled food event; this weekend only! Noodles

Sushi Taco

Bubble Waffle

Market hours are: 12pm-12am Friday and Sat

12pm-6pm Sunday

Check the Hamilton Harbourfront Night Market website for more details –

Hamilton Harbourfront Night Market

200 Harbour Front Drive

Hamilton, ON L8L 1C8

info.hhnightmarket@gmail.com

Michele Bogle is a Burlington-based food and entertainment freelance journalist