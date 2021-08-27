CASH TO IMPROVE ALDERSHOT’S GRINDSTONE CREEK

No one paid much attention at the time. There was little media coverage. It seemed like just another pre-election announcement from the Federal government. This one, however, will prove to be important for Aldershot.

The Government, via its local MP, announced a grant of $154,000 to assist with Burlington’s Grindstone Creek Erosion Control Program.

The erosion problem contributes to degraded fish and wildlife habitat and is a source of unwanted nutrients in the Creek and ultimately in Hamilton Harbour.

The funding will be used for the detailed design and permits required for repairs to reduce the erosion along the Grindstone in two areas. One is between Waterdown Road and Hidden Valley Road. The other is in the area of Unsworth Avenue and Sumach Drive. Within the two areas are seven priority sites for remedial action.

Some of the sites identified have specific issues including; exposed pipes, fish barriers, eroded slopes, failing armourstone walls, and debris accumulation.

Each problem has its own solution but the overall goal is to reduce erosion, enhance aquatic habitat, reduce the risk to public safety and protect municipal infrastructure.

In 2020 and 2021 the City completed Municipal Class Environment Assessments that identified the problem areas. Public meetings were also held.

Following the design and permit phases, the actual work expected to take place in 2022 or 2023.

By Rick Craven