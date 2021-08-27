ALLEGRA MARKETING PRINT MAIL SALES PRO RECEIVES INTERNATIONAL AWARD

Carson Taylor, account executive at Allegra Marketing Print Mail in Hamilton-Downtown, was recently recognized with the Honor Sales Club Award by the Alliance Franchise Brands during the network’s 2021 virtual convention.

The award is presented annually to the top sales professionals in North America and is based on providing an outstanding level of customer service and sales volume.

“We wouldn’t be where we are today without Carson’s dedication to serving their clients with the highest caliber of service and support,” said Dave Knox, owner of Allegra in Hamilton-Downtown.

Allegra is a full-service marketing and print communications provider with in-house capabilities including marketing consultation, copywriting and graphic design services, advanced printing technologies including full-color printing, digital color signs, posters and banners, complete finishing services, mailing services, variable data capabilities, promotional products and print management solutions. Allegra can also help businesses with search engine optimization, pay-per-click campaigns and web-to-print solutions.

Locally-owned and operated, Allegra is a member of Alliance Franchise Brands network, a world leader in marketing and visual communications, linking more than 600 locations in North America.