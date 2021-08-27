The Bay Observer
79 new COVID cases in Hamilton as Ontario approaches 800
79 new COVID cases in Hamilton as Ontario approaches 800

August 27, 2021

Hamilton Public Health is reporting 79 new COVID cases-up one from Thursday. Hamilton now has 15 active outbreaks. The outbreak at the Sizzle Nightclub continues to add new cases with five added overnight, bringing the total number of infections to 50. Hospitalizations in Hamilton stand at 56. Halton Public Health is reporting 18 new cases and seven hospitalizations. There were no deaths reported in either health unit.

Ontario is reporting 781 new cases of COVID-19, 22 of which are the result of data correction from two months ago. 634 cases are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status & 147 are in fully vaccinated individuals. 306 people are hospitalized with COVID19. 279 or 91 percent are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 27 are fully vaccinated.58 people are in ICU due to #COVID19. 149 or 94 percent are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and nine are fully vaccinated. There were 17 deaths reported but 14 of them were the result of data correction from previous months.

In Ontario, 20,641,600 vaccine doses have been administered. 82.6% of Ontarians 12-plus have one dose and nearly 75.7% have two doses.

