Pressure growing on Ford Government regarding vaccination policies
There is growing pressure on the Government of Ontario to introduce some kind of standardized Vaccination certificate and to mandate vaccinations at a provincial level. The Toronto School Board is just the latest public body to institute a mandatory vaccination policy. Increasing numbers of private and public organizations across the province are instituting their own vaccination policies in the absence of a central policy from either the Ontario or Federal governments.
Ontario Liberal leader Steven Del Duca has taken matters a step further by calling for an all-party meeting next week to discuss next steps in the COVID struggle. He Tweeted, “there is a strong and growing consensus that Ontario needs a vaccine certificate to get us through the fourth wave. That’s why today I invited political, healthcare, education and business leaders across the province to come together for an urgent summit on Monday.”