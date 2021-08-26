The Bay Observer
Pressure growing on Ford Government regarding vaccination policies
Pressure growing on Ford Government regarding vaccination policies

August 26, 2021

There is growing pressure on the Government of Ontario to introduce some kind of standardized Vaccination certificate and to mandate vaccinations at a provincial level. The Toronto School Board is just the latest public body to institute a mandatory vaccination policy. Increasing numbers of private and public organizations across the province are instituting their own vaccination policies  in the absence of a central policy from either the Ontario or Federal governments.

Ontario Liberal leader Steven Del Duca has taken matters a step further by calling for an all-party meeting next week to discuss next steps in the COVID struggle. He Tweeted, “there is a strong and growing consensus that Ontario needs a vaccine certificate to get us through the fourth wave. That’s why today I invited political, healthcare, education and business leaders across the province to come together for an urgent summit on Monday.”

