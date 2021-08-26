GO transit plans service improvements after Labour Day

Metrolinx is increasing and adjusting service starting Sept. 4 to meet the expected demand from customers returning to school and the workplace this fall.

Weekday Rail Service

There will be some reinstated weekday express rail trips on the Kitchener and Lakeshore West lines, including one trip per day in each direction serving Niagara Falls.

Reinstated trips on the Lakeshore West, Lakeshore East, Milton, and Richmond Hill lines will provide more consistent service through the morning and evening rush hours.

Bus Service

For those returning to colleges and universities, new and improved bus service will help ease the transition back to school, including a new extension to Brock University, an express pilot between University of Guelph and Square One, and more options for University of Waterloo and Wilfrid Laurier University students traveling to Brampton and Toronto.

Lakeshore West

A number of trips between Oakville GO and Union Station are coming back which brings 15-minute service in both directions for much of the day.

Resuming one weekday rush hour trip in each direction between Niagara Falls and Union Station.

Four eastbound weekday morning eastbound departures from Hamilton GO Centre will now depart a few minutes earlier and run express between Clarkson GO and Union Station.

Four westbound weekday evening departures from Union Station will now depart 17 minutes later, run express between Union and Clarkson GO, then make all stops to Hamilton GO Centre.

For weekend travel from Hamilton, customers looking for earlier departures on Saturday and Sundays will have three new eastbound departures from West Harbour GO at 5:13 a.m., 6:13 a.m. and 7:13 a.m.

Hourly service will continue on the Lakeshore West line from 8 p.m. onward. The last trip of the night in both directions will be replaced by bus service to support construction of the Hurontario LRT at Port Credit GO. For more information click here.