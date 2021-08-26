Four-month high in new COVID cases in Hamilton

Hamilton Public Health is reporting 78 new COVID cases-the highest single-day count since May. There are 54 COVID patients in Hamilton hospitals, an increase of three. The outbreak at the Sizzle Nightclub added three more cases and now stands at 45. There were new outbreaks at the Waterfront Centre, and at Universal Precision Technology. There is also an outbreak at the West Highland Day Camp where 9 kids and one staff tested positive. Halton Public Health reported 17 new cases and six hospitalizations. There were no deaths in either Health Unit.

The province is reporting 678 new COVID cases Thursday with no new deaths. Nearly 39,000 vaccinations were administered, bringing the total to 20,605,405 vaccine doses. 82.5% of Ontarians aged 12-plus have one dose and 75.5% have two doses.

302 people are hospitalized with #COVID19. 271 or 90 percent are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 31 are fully vaccinated.

Of the 678 new cases of COVID-19. 537 or 80 percent of cases are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 141 are in fully vaccinated individuals.