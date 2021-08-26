City of Burlington to redesign its website, Can Hamilton be far behind?

Burlington will begin the process to redesign and modernize its website to make it easier for residents and visitors to find information, better navigate the site and access online services.

From Sept. 7-20, residents will have the first opportunity to provide feedback into the redesign at getinvolvedburlington.ca/web-redesign. Another opportunity for feedback is expected to occur in the spring of 2022.

The redesign will also allow the City to continue to meet the accessibility standards required by the Province of Ontario and develop a ‘mobile responsive website.’ A responsive website means whether a visitor to the site is coming from a laptop, tablet or phone, the website automatically changes to fit the device you’re reading it on.

The redesign will include a review of burlington.ca, burlingtontransit.ca and calendar.burlington.ca to design one seamless site. These sites were launched in 2015 and there have been no major updates since that time.

The multi-phased redesign, which will continue into 2022, will be guided by the feedback received from residents and visitors to the site.

A redesign of the City’s website was originally scheduled to be done following completion of the City’s One Brand Project . The One Brand project is currently on hold until 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the meantime, it was determined that a redesign should go forward now to modernize the website and improve the user experience.