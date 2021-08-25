What do we have in here? $45 Million in bootleg cannabis oil.

Whether you are a crook or not it is important to lock up at night. On Saturday, August 21, 2021 shortly before 4:00 a.m., Hamilton Police responded to a building on Biggar Avenue. Upon arrival, according to police they found the unit was insecure.

Police determined that the building was being used as a Cannabis Oil Extraction Lab and applied for a search warrant. Members of the Hamilton Police Service Vice and Drug Unit and the Provincial Joint Force Cannabis Enforcement Team executed the search warrant Tuesday.

Due to the explosive potential of the hazardous materials within the building, assistance was provided by the Ontario Provincial Police Clandestine Lab Unit along with Hamilton Fire Department and Hamilton Paramedic Service.

Approximately 300 pounds of dried Cannabis has been seized, along with over 2200 litres of Cannabis Oil. The product is valued at approximately $45 million. Tubs of cannabis oil with a street value of $45 Million

Cannabis extraction equipment

Various commercial grade processing equipment was also seized from the facility.

The investigation is still ongoing and charges have not been laid at this time. This is the second major drug haul this month by Hamilton Police. In a raid earlier this month Police seized a large quantity of fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine valued at a total of approximately $250,000. Police also seized over $20,000 of Canadian currency believed to be the proceeds of crime. A gun was located and seized at every location along with scales and ammunition. Six people were charged with drug and weapons offenses in that raid.

Anyone with any information that could assist police with the investigation into this crime, are asked to contact by calling Detective Sergeant Greg Slack at 905-546-3887.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com