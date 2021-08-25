Liberals’ lead widens slightly , mostly at expense of NDP
The federal Liberals opened up a bit of daylight between themselves and the Conservatives according to a Nanos poll conducted for CTV and the Globe and Mail. In overnight poll tracking the Liberals stand at 35.9 percent-a gain of 2.4 percent. Most of the gain came at the expense of the NDP who fell back 2.1 percent to 16.8 percent, in an apparent realignment of the progressive vote, possibly concerned about the Liberal’s slow start in the campaign. The Erin O’Toole Conservatives slipped by half a percentage to sit at 32.7 percent The Bloc sit at 5.6 percent and the green at 4.8 as both parties made small gains.
A national dual-frame (land and cell) random telephone survey is conducted nightly by Nanos Research throughout the campaign using live agents. Each evening a new group of 400 eligible voters are interviewed. The daily tracking figures are based on a three-day rolling sample comprised of 1,200 interviews. To update the tracking a new day of interviewing is added and the oldest day dropped. The margin of error for a survey of 1,200 respondents is ±2.8 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.