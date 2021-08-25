Hamilton reports 59 new COVID cases, Sizzle outbreak up to 42

Hamilton Public Health reported 59 new COVID cases, bolstered by a jump in the number of cases in the outbreak at the Sizzle Nightclub, which now stands at 42 cases. There are 463 active COVID cases in Hamilton. Hospitalizations stand at 52. The trend in Halton is moving in the opposite direction with only 16 COVID cases reported and seven hospitalizations. There were no new fatalities reported by either health unit. Hamilton has recorded only three deaths in August and Halton none.

Daily COVID cases in Ontario were back above the 600 mark Wednesday with 660 cases reported. There was one death. 283 people are hospitalized (excl. ICU) with #COVID19. Of that number, 253, Or 89 percent, are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 30 are fully vaccinated.

More than 40,000 vaccinations were administered yesterday bringing the total vaccinated to 20,566,473 vaccine doses. 82.4% of Ontarians over 12 years have one dose and 75.3% have two doses.

Of the 660 new cases of COVID-19. 525 cases, or 80 percent, are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 135 are in fully vaccinated individuals