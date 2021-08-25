Hamilton Police Announce Mandatory Vaccines for Members

Even before Hamilton City Council debates a mandatory vaccination policy for all City employees, Hamilton Police have announced its mandatory vaccination policy effective October 4. With this move Hamilton Police joins a growing number of private and public organizations ordering mandatory vaccine.

“As a Service, we believe mandatory vaccinations are just one of the ways we can reassure our members and the public that we have taken the necessary steps to protect ourselves and the community we serve, “says Chief Frank Bergen.

In a release the service notes, “throughout the pandemic, Hamilton Police Service has been adhering to public health guidelines around social distancing, hand washing, mask wearing and other PPE requirements. Mandatory vaccinations will add another level of protection in the fight against COVID-19.”

Members will be required to provide proof of vaccination status by October 4, 2021. Hamilton Police also recognize its responsibilities and duties under the Ontario Human Rights Code. If a member is unable to be vaccinated due to a protected ground, Hamilton Police Service has a duty to accommodate.

“We took a robust approach in advocating to get our members vaccinated as soon as possible, now we need to be leaders in making those vaccines mandatory,” Chief Bergen said.