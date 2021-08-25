Election 2021: Day 11-26 days to go

It looks like regardless of which of the main parties forms a government, it is going to be tougher for offshore speculators and absentee home owners to play in the Canadian Housing market. Prime Minister Trudeau has joined Erin O’Toole and Jagmeet Singh is saying they would close loopholes and impose financial penalties on these speculators. Today Trudeau promised to crack down on the banks and insurance companies who he said made out very well during the pandemic, because the government subsidies prevented massive loan defaults from taking place. He pledged to increase the tax on bank profits over $1 Billion by three percent and to make tax avoidance schemes more difficult.

For his part, NDP leader Jagmeet Singh says the federal government needs to stop Canada’s big telcos from charging high internet and cellular phone rates.

In Brantford, Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole announced a new three-digit suicide hotline. He was also critical of the Liberals evacuation plan in Afghanistan which, it was announced today, will end before the American pullout on August 31 for security reasons. Reporters pressed O’Toole to say what he would do differently.