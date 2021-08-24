Taking steps to combat Multiple Myeloma

On Saturday, September 11, 2021, at 9 am, Laura Jean Falla will be lacing-up to raise awareness and critical research funds at the 4th annual Hamilton-Niagara Multiple Myeloma March, taking place at Edgewater Pavilion. After Laura had been living 7 years with an innocuous blood condition called MGUS that is known to increase the risk of developing myeloma, an unknown and incurable cancer of the plasma cells, she wasn’t prepared for the impact the disease would have on her life.

Baby Jude Lee with Laura Jean







After her myeloma diagnosis in 2019, Laura received extensive chemotherapy in preparation for a stem cell transplant that was extremely challenging and the recovery even more so. She experienced dramatic hair loss, debilitating back pain, and acute and prolonged nausea from the chemotherapy treatments. Finally, after a long and difficult recovery, Laura was more than relieved to learn the stem cell transplant was a success; she was finally in partial remission.

Laura is thankful for the treatments she has received. She has experienced, firsthand, the importance that advances in myeloma research are having on the lives of those living with this incurable cancer. This is why she and her fellow marchers have set a goal to raise $60,000 to help for further research on multiple myeloma.

Myeloma is the second most common form of blood cancer. Every day, nine new Canadians are diagnosed with myeloma. Despite its growing prevalence, it remains largely unknown. Laura Jean (Centre) with family members

The Hamilton-Niagara Multiple Myeloma March is one of 32 communities across the country participating in Myeloma Canada’s nation-wide event. This year, the flagship fundraiser aims to raise $600,000 on a national scale.

To donate click here.

To accommodate those unable to attend the live March, a virtual kick-off taking place via Zoom will be available. See https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87280285652 for more information.