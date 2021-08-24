Election 2021: The race tightens further. Trudeau and O’Toole in dead heat
The latest poll conducted by Nanos for the Globe and Mail and CTV shows the race between the two main parties to be a dead heat. Erin O’Toole’s Conservatives have picked up almost two points and now sit at 33.2 percent, compared to Justin Trudeau and the Liberals at 33.5 percent. The NDP dropped back by more than a point to 18.9 percent as did the Greens at 4.7 percent. O’Toole also gained some ground on the question of who would make the best Prime Minister. He is now favoured by 26.1 percent of respondents-a gain of more than eight points since August 12. Trudeau is favoured by 32.6 percent- a three point drop from August 12. A national dual-frame (land and cell) random telephone survey is conducted nightly by Nanos Research throughout the campaign using live agents. Each evening a new group of 400 eligible voters are interviewed. The daily tracking figures are based on a three-day rolling sample comprised of 1,200 interviews. To update the tracking a new day of interviewing is added and the oldest day dropped. The margin of error for a survey of 1,200 respondents is ±2.8 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.