Drop in Ontario COVID cases, as hospitalizations approach 300

There was a significant drop in COVID cases reported Tuesday. The province reported 486 new cases after a week that say cases as high as 722 cases. Of the infections reported Tuesday, 372 were in people who were either not fully vaccinated or whose vaccination status is unknown. There were 18 deaths reported but 16 of them occurred two months ago. 20,526,219 vaccine doses have been administered, meaning 82.3% of Ontarians 12-plus have one dose and 75.1% have two doses. 295 people are hospitalized (excl. ICU) with #COVID19. 268 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 27 are fully vaccinated.

Hamilton reported 38 COVID cases

Hamilton Public Health is reporting 38 new COVID cases. The number of active cases has dropped by 20 to 445, and the number of hospitalizations dropped by six to 51. Contributing to Hamilton’s case count is the outbreak at the Sizzle Nightclub in Hess Village which has soared to 32 cases from nine last week. There was also a new outbreak at the Beer Store on Cootes Drive involving two workers. According to Ontario Public Health, Halton had 27 new cases with five in hospital. There were no new deaths reported in either Hamilton or Halton.