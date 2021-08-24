Hamilton-Grimsby company on the world stage-literally

Another local company with global reach has landed an international contract. Handling Specialty, a materials handling equipment manufacturer based in Grimsby, with a Burlington Street Hamilton facility, has just been awarded its biggest contract ever with Royal Caribbean Cruise lInes. The contract is for an underwater stage lift system for the Royal Caribbean International’s Oasis of the Seas and Allure of the Seas, the world’s largest cruise ships. The equipment package included three underwater lifts for the Aquatheater, two diving board tilters and one trampoline rotator.

In order to slow the movement of water from side to side within the pool, the runway lift features a vertically telescoping platform. With a platform capacity of 10,000 lbs, the equipment can withstand an average of 10 kpa horizontal “sloshing load”.

Handling Specialty made history in 1995 when it was contracted to produce the underwater stage lift system for Cirque du Soleil at the Bellagio, in Las Vegas. The ‘O’ show continues to perform 2 shows per night after 24 years on the original Handling Specialty lift systems. City of Dreams Theatre Macau

Since then, several underwater stage lift systems have been designed, built and installed into multiple theatres including the City of Dreams theatre, which runs The House of Dancing Water show in Macau. This epic undertaking gained Handling Specialty a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records.

Handling Specialty is the world leader in underwater theatrical spectacles, and is installing systems all over the world. They are also flown to remote vacation locations to provide highly skilled technicians to repair or maintain these multi million-dollar systems efficiently to ensure that the show(s) go on.

Ssays Tom Beach, President of Handling Specialty and the lead sales associate on this project. “We cherish our relationship with Royal Caribbean and with a revenue stream via new builds, service, and dry dock overhauls that will last over 10-plus-years, we understand what it takes to keep our customers happy.”

In March of 2021, Handling Specialty sent a team of technicians to Barbados where they quarantined on the Allure of the Seas for 14 days, one of the Oasis class of ships, and then performed planned maintenance on the ship’s underwater stage lift equipment. This same group of people went on to Spain where they completed similar work on Harmony of the Seas. Freighting the parts and flying people to these locations during a pandemic and successfully completing the work ahead of schedule is another nod to Handling Specialty’s abilities to organize massive projects and perform the work without interruption. It also speaks to the quality of the people working at Handling Specialty, and the lengths they will go to, to see a job through. A Handling Specialty rail lift

In addition to its underwater staging line, Handling Specialty manufactures a complete line of industrial lifting equipment including industrial lifts, scissor lifts and rail equipment.