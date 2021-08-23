Hamilton recorded 177 COVID cases on weekend
Hamilton reported 177 new COVID cases since Friday. The number of active cases has now surged to 465. There are a total of nine active outbreaks including a new outbreak Sunday at the Clarion Nursing Home involving two staff. Halton Public Health had 66 cases over the weekend. There were no deaths recorded in either health unit. There are now 57 COVID patients in Hamilton hospitals and seven in Halton.
Ontario reports 639 COVID cases
Ontario reported 639 new COVID cases Monday- a drop from the case counts of the previous three days. However not all health units report on weekends which could affect the statistics. There were no deaths reported. Of the 639 infections reported Monday, 515 are in people who are either unvaccinated, partially vaccinated or whose vaccination status is unknown. With more than 22,000 vaccinations administered Sunday the number of Ontarians fully vaccinated crept up to the 75 percent threshold, which was once seen as a signal for further reopening, but has now been put on hold due to the spread of the Delta variant. There have been 28,489,564 COVID shots administered and now 9,770,389 residents are fully vaccinated.