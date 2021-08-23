Hamilton Anti-Racism Resource Centre appoints executive director

The Hamilton Anti-Racism Resource Centre (HARRC) announced that Lyndon George will be its new executive director. An award-winning community builder, health equity advocate, anti-racism leader and government relations expert, Lyndon will report to HARRC’s board of directors and be responsible for leading HARRC’s reopening and fulfilling its strategic plan.

Lyndon brings more than 15 years of experience in government relations at both the provincial and federal levels to the role. He is also an active member of the Hamilton Health Sciences President’s Advisory Task Force on Equity, Diversity and Inclusion.

Lyndon will join HARRC on September 7, 2021 and looks forward to renewing the organization’s focus to include data collection and counselling, after its two-year pause to allow for broader community engagement and consultation.

The Hamilton Anti-Racism Resource Centre (HARRC) was launched in April 2018 as a collaborative pilot project involving the City of Hamilton, McMaster University and the Hamilton Centre for Civic Inclusion. HARRC arose from community need for a resource centre that addresses issues facing Hamilton residents experiencing racism and discrimination.

HARRC was paused in February 2019 to allow for more community engagement and stakeholders’ input to better define the centre’s mandate, activities and success factors. Between 2019 and 2020, various public engagement activities were conducted to learn lived-experiences of racism across the city. In addition, the City of Hamilton also retained a consultant – EMpower Strategy Group – to lead the establishment of an independent HARRC Board of Directors. The consultant was supported and advised by a Community Advisory Panel.

In making the announcement, HARRC Sandi Bell, board chair noted, “As a new board, we wanted to ensure we listened to the community recommendations, took our time and found the right person who understands from a Hamilton perspective how important confronting racism is, without a doubt that person is Lyndon George.”