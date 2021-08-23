The Bay Observer
Get a shot and watch your football heroes practice

by
August 23, 2021

What better incentive to get vaccinated than to get to watch a Tiger Cat practice while getting protection against COVID.  More than 115 people took advantage of the opportunity at a clinic Monday and for those who missed out There are clinical again Tuesday and Wednesday starting at 10:30 am. Tuesday’s clinic will end at 2pm and Wednesday’s clinic will end at 1PM. Residents are sked to go to Tim Hortons Field – enter at Gate 2, 64 Melrose Ave N, Hamilton. The clinic is available for both first and second doses with no appointment required. Participants will also receive  2 tickets to any 2021 Forge FC regular season home game and will be automatically entered into a draw to win tickets to Tiger-Cats home games and autographed Ticats and Forge FC jerseys. Both Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are available.

For a list of other vaccination clinics in Hamilton click here.

Meanwhile, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Forge FC Hamilton, have announced that beginning Monday, September 6 at the Tiger-Cats home opener against the Toronto Argonauts, all employees, event staff and guests (ticket holders, credentialed media, etc.) will be required to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result to gain access to Tim Hortons Field. Forge FC’s first home match under these new health and safety protocols will be Saturday, September 11 against York United FC.

