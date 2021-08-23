Election race is in a statistical tie heading into week two

The daily Nanos poll conducted for the Globe and Mail and CTV shows a neck-and-neck race between the governing Liberals and the Conservatives. According to the latest poll ending Sunday and released Monday morning, support for the Liberals sits at 32.5 per cent, while the Conservatives are at 31.4 per cent support, leaving a 1.1 percentage-point difference which is within the margin of error.

“You’ve got to be disappointed if you happen to be a supporter of the Liberals, because the Liberals have gone from majority territory to minority territory to a dead heat, at least on the ballot numbers,” pollster Nik Nanos, told CTV. “So now the race is on.”

On the day the vote was called the Liberals enjoyed a more than five point lead and a few days before that the Liberal lead was in double digits.

In terms of favourite for Prime Minister Trudeau is still ahead 32.7 percent to 24 percent for O’Toole, but that is a big improvement for O’Toole who was sitting at 17 percent On August 12. Trudeau’s score was 35.6 percent on that date.

“Those preferred prime minister numbers are significantly up for Erin O’Toole,” said Nanos. “Most of his pickup was from undecided people.”

The poll gave the NDP 20.8 percent support which is about where the NDP were at the beginning of the election call.

Green Party support has declined from 7.9 per cent to 5.1 per cent. The Bloc Quebecois have 6.1 per cent support, down from 6.3 per cent, while the People’s Party are at 3.3 per cent, having gained from 1.9 per cent on Aug. 12.