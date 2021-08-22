New COVID cases soaring past 700 in Ontario. Hamilton logs over 100
The single day COVID case count in Ontario has now gone past the 700-mark with 722 cases reported Sunday. There were two deaths. 564 cases were in people not fully vaccinated or had an unknown vaccination status. There were 158 cases in fully vaccinated people.
Ontario’s test positivity rate also increased on Sunday to 3.2 per cent, with about 23,000 tests performed in the previous 24-hour period. In Ontario, 20,466,975 vaccine doses have been administered. Nearly 82.2% of Ontarians 12-plus have one dose & 74.8% have two doses.
Hamilton has recorded its highest single day count since mid May with 101 cases and Halton has 22 according to provincial statistcs.
What's Your Reaction?
Don't Agree0
Happy0
In Love0
Not Sure0