Fact Check: Just what did O’Toole say about health care?

As the second week of the 2021 Federal Election began the Liberals continued to try to make Erin O’Toole the issue in the campaign. In this instance Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland posted a heavily-edited video clip that the Liberals said showed that O’Toole was in favour of privatizing Canada’s medicare system.

The O’Toole camp posted the unedited video in which O’Toole made it clear that private capital would be welcome , but the healthcare system would still have to provide universal access.

But later in the day in New Brunswick, Prime Minister Trudeau was still characterizing O’Toole’s position this way—

This video is altered in order to mislead Canadians. Here is the full video: https://t.co/7zuRvX6jx4 https://t.co/8Qpml9WKFc— Conservative Party (@CPC_HQ) August 22, 2021

For his part NDP leader Jagmeet Singh was in Toronto marking the 10th anniversary of the death of former NDP leader Jack Layton. A reporter asked him about a move afoot to have the Danforth riding that Layton represented renamed for Layton.