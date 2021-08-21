Suspect in Keyless luxury car theft arrested

The Halton Regional Police service (HRPS) has arrested a male party responsible for a recent reprogramming motor vehicle theft in Oakville. At approximately 2:50 am on August 19, 2021, officers observed a white Nissan Rogue SUV travelling in tandem with a 2020 Lexus RX350 in the area of Trafalgar Road and Dundas Street in Oakville. Officers were aware that newer model Lexus RX350’s were being stolen from the Oakville area and began to follow the two vehicles. After a short time the two vehicles split up. Officers conducted a traffic stop on the Nissan Rogue. As a result of the investigation, the driver was arrested and found to be in possession of seven (7) blank Lexus key fobs which are known by Police to facilitate the theft of high end Lexus motor vehicles. Officers determined that the Lexus RX350 was in fact stolen sometime earlier that evening. A short time later, officers were able to locate the stolen Lexus RX350 abandoned in a residential area of Oakville and were able to return the motor vehicle to the registered owner.

Luis Ahumada Prieto (42) of Quebec was charged.

What can residents do to protect themselves from these types of thefts?

There are measures that residents can take to mitigate the risk of having their vehicle(s) stolen:

Park your vehicle in a locked and secured garage

Install an on-board diagnostic blocker

Install a steering wheel lock device

Combine the above measures with an aftermarket GPS tracking device

Place vehicle key fob inside a radio frequency shielding bag when not in use

Lock your vehicle at all times

Equip your vehicle with an alarm

Install home security cameras that capture the exterior of your residence, including the driveway

Take steps to conceal the Vehicle Identification Number (V.I.N.)

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2216.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. “See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers” at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.