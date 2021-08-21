New fourth wave high in COVID cases in Ontario
It was another record day for new COVID cases since the fourth wave began Ontario reported 689 new cases-the highest since early June. There was one death. Hospitalization passed the 200 mark with 212 cases reported, 130 of whom are in ICU. There were 26,000 tests conducted for a positivity rate of 2.7 percent. With 20,433,440 vaccine doses administered nearly 82.1% of Ontarians 12-plus have one dose and 74.6% have two doses. The province will likely begin the new week with 75 percent of residents fully vaccinated. This was seen as a milestone for further reopening, but with the rapid spread of the Delta variant among unvaccinated residents, the province has paused any talk of lifting restrictions. Of the 689 new cases of COVID-19. 552 cases are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 137 are in fully vaccinated individuals.
The province is reporting 69 new COVID cases in Hamilton and 393 active cases. Halton has 28 new cases. There were no deaths in either health unit.