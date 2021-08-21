The Bay Observer
Election 2021: Day Seven
Election 2021: Day Seven

August 21, 2021

Prime Minister Trudeau did not have any scheduled events on Saturday as the first week of the 2021 election draws to a close. NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh was in Toronto talking about the steps he would take to  deal with the affordability issue in rental housing.

Conservative leader Erin O’Toole announced a plan to increase financial support to persons with disabilities. He pledged to work with the provinces to harmonize federal and provincial disability support plans and to increase the amount of part time work persons with disabilities can perform without incurring financial penalties.

A new CTV Nanos poll shows the Conservatives have narrowed the Liberal lead to just under two percent, but O’Toole responded to a reporter’s question carefully.

