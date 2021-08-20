Hamilton COVID cases, hospitalizations continue to climb

The COVID case count in Hamilton is tracking the rate of increase in cases provincially. Hamilton Public Health is reporting 57 new cases Friday, up seven from Thursday and more than double the daily counts of a week ago. Hospitalizations are also up sharply with 51 cases in Hamilton hospitals today, up seven from the previous day and more than double the number a week ago. There are now 11 active outbreaks in Hamilton, including the outbreak at the Sizzle Nightclub in Hess Village where nine persons have tested positive. Hamilton Public Health are advising anyone who attended the nightclub in the last couple of weeks to get a COVID test. There was also an outbreak at a children’s day camp at the Bernie Morelli Centre. Halton’s COVID numbers have been less volatile with 23 cases reported today, the same as yesterday, and roughly the same as the case counts reported last week. There were no new fatalities reported in either Hamilton or Halton.

The province is reporting 650 new COVID cases, the highest daily count since the beginning of June. 547 cases are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 103 are in fully vaccinated individuals. There were two deaths reported. Hospitalizations are on the rise as well. 197 people are hospitalized (excl. ICU) with COVID19. 176 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 21 are fully vaccinated. Ontario, There were more than 45,000 vaccinations administered yesterday for a total of 20,386,811 vaccine doses. Nearly 82.0% of Ontarians 12-plus, have one dose and 74.4% have two doses.