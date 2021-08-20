Hamilton council to consider mandatory vaccinations for City employees

Mayor Fred Eisenberger has called a special council meeting for next week to look at a possible mandatory vaccination policy for the city’s 8,000 employees. In a release Eisenberger states, “In order to more quickly advance this important employee health policy, I will be calling a special Council meeting next week where staff will report on a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination verification policy for all City of Hamilton employees for Council’s consideration.”

The release notes that “of the 17,479 COVID-19 cases reported in Hamilton since December of last year, approximately 95 per cent have been amongst unvaccinated individuals. Public health guidance demonstrates that vaccines provide a high level of protection against COVID-19 and its variants and reduces risk of severe illness and hospitalization As a major employer in the City we have an obligation to undertake all necessary precautions to protect our workforce, their families, and in turn the community as a whole.”

Hamilton’s existing vaccination policy has allowed its employees to get vaccinations during business hours.