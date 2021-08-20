COVID outbreak declared at Sizzle nightclub in Hess Village
Hamilton Public Health has declared a COVID outbreak at Sizzle nightclub in Hess Village. So far nine confirmed cases have been linked to the club. Hamilton Public Health is advising anyone who was at Sizzle on August7, August 13 or August 14 to get a COVID test. To obtain a COVID test residents require an appointment which can be booked online,
Covid symptoms include:
- Fever
- New or worsening: cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, runny nose, nasal congestion, difficulty swallowing, change in taste or smell, nausea/vomiting, diarrhea, and abdominal pain.
- Atypical signs and symptoms (particularly in children, older persons and persons living with a developmental disability): unexplained fatigue, delirium, unexplained/increased falls, headache, chills, croup, conjunctivitis (pink eye), multisystem inflammatory vasculitis (in children), unexplained tachycardia and decreased blood pressure.
- Signs in young children may include lethargy and/or decreased feeding.
If you require urgent care, visit an Emergency Department or call 911.
Testing Centres in Hamilton
St. Joe’s Mountain COVID-19 Testing Centre at Mohawk College 135 Fennell Avenue West, Hamilton N Wing. Please use the entrance on West 5th Street. Hours of Operation: 8 am to 4 pm daily
