COVID case count passes the 600-mark

The province is reporting 650 new COVID cases, the highest daily count since the beginning of June. 547 cases are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 103 are in fully vaccinated individuals. There were two deaths reported. Hospitalizations are on the rise as well. 197 people are hospitalized (excl. ICU) with COVID19. 176 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 21 are fully vaccinated. Ontario, There were more than 45,000 vaccinations administered yesterday for a total of 20,386,811 vaccine doses. Nearly 82.0% of Ontarians 12-plus, have one dose and 74.4% have two doses.

Mirroring the worsening provincial COVID picture, case counts and hospitalizations are on the rise in Hamilton and Halton. Hamilton Public Health is reporting 50 new cases Thursday, the highest single-day tally since June 5th. Hamilton Hospitals are treating 44 COVID patients-almost double the number of a week ago. There were no deaths in Hamilton. The seven-day average for new cases in Hamilton is 47, and there are now 362 active cases-and almost 70 percent increase from a week ago.

Halton reported 23 new cases of COVID, a count that is in line with daily totals for the past week, but hospitalizations increased by three to eight. There were no COVID-related deaths in Halton.