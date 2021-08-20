Cannabis edibles? You need a license for that

Hamilton Police Vice and Drug Unit have shut down a non-government regulated manufacturing facility.

On August 17, 2021, the Hamilton Police Vice and Drug Unit executed a search warrant at an East End business, uncovering an illicit Cannabis edible manufacturing facility.

During the search of the business, investigators located the following products:

Over 30,000 packages of THC edible candies valued at over $700,000

Oil hash and shatter products, valued at over $ $100,000

Cannabis seized valued over $175,000

Loose THC / CBD edible candies not yet packaged valued at over $ 70,000

Hamilton Police Vice and Drug Unit

Two persons were arrested on site and released pending a future court date.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of one other person.

Cannabis has been legalized but facilities are still required to be government regulated to ensure the safety of the consumer. Police are concerned that the edible candies resemble those that exist in the market. As such, there is a chance they may get into the hands of young children and be mistaken for regular candy.

Hamilton Police are asking anyone with information that could assist Police with the investigation into this crime, to contact Detective Sergeant Greg Slack by calling 905-546-3887.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com .