St Joe’s tightens vaccination protocols for staff

St. Josephs Healthcare is the latest institution to tighten vaccinations protocols and controls among staff. More than two thirds (2/3) of SJHH staff, physicians and learners are fully vaccinated.

In an announcement to staff, St will require all staff, physicians, learners and volunteers to declare their vaccination status with Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) by September 1, 2021. The mandatory vaccination program will require all staff, physicians, learners, and volunteers to be fully vaccinated or be subject to the provincial directive of education and regular testing.

Individuals who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be required to undertake regular testing.

The hospital has established an online procedure for staff to declare their vaccination status.

All staff, physicians, learners, and volunteers must complete an attestation form and submit their vaccination receipts by September 1, 2021. Those who do not submit vaccination receipts by September 1, you will be considered unvaccinated.

In addition , the hospital is leaving the door open for stricter measures, writing “our vaccination program will take into account the provincial directive noted above and may also include mandating full vaccination for all new staff and physicians without the option for testing.”