Ontario COVID count back above 500

Ontario is reporting 531 new COVID cases. The highest daily count since the beginning of June. There were also 17 deaths recorded but 15 of them occurred two months ago as the province continues to clean up data. Testing was over 26,000 providing a positivity rate of 2.4 percent. With more than 45,000 vaccinations administered Wednesday, the number of fully vaccinated residents should hit the 75 percent mark in the next day or two. In Ontario, 20,341,063 vaccine doses have been administered. 81.8% of Ontarians 12-plus have one dose and 74.2% have two doses.

176 people are hospitalized (excl. ICU) with #COVID19. 163 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 13 are fully vaccinated.

Hamilton Public Health reported 36 new COVID cases Wednesday-an increase of four from Tuesday. Hospitalizations continues to rise as well with 38 cases, an increase of seven from the previous day. There were also two new outbreaks reported—One at the City waste collection yard on Burlington Street and the other at the Tim Hortons on Rymal Road West. There are now nine outbreaks underway in Hamilton. Provincial figures show Halton with 21 new cases, five hospitalizations and no additional deaths.