GET YOUR COVID-19 VACCINE AT TIM HORTONS FIELD, STAY TO WATCH PRACTICE & WIN PRIZES

For those who still have not received their first or second shot of COVID vaccine there is a fun way for families to ger protected and enjoy a summer outing. Hamilton Public Health Services, in partnership with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, will be holding mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics during Tiger-Cats practices at Tim Hortons Field on August 23 and 24 (10:30 a.m.-2 p.m.), as well as August 25 (10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.), providing fans a unique opportunity to get vaccinated, watch practice and win great prizes.

Individuals interested in receiving their first or second dose of the vaccine who attend these clinics can stay and watch practice (which are otherwise closed to the public in 2021), will receive a voucher for two tickets to any 2021 Forge FC regular season home game, as well as be automatically entered into a draw to win tickets to Tiger-Cats home games and autographed Ticats and Forge FC jerseys. No appointment is needed to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, walk-ins are welcomed and those participating can enter Tim Hortons Field at Gate 2.

“We’re proud to partner with Hamilton Public Health Services and provide a unique setting and experience for those in our community who haven’t yet been vaccinated to do their part in the fight against COVID-19,” said Matt Afinec, President and Chief Operating Officer of the Tiger-Cats. “Maximizing vaccination rates in our community is the path back to full-capacity crowds and the energy they bring, which is a tremendously important element for our players on gameday and our organization as a whole.”

In addition, there are many locations in Hamilton for community members to get their first and second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, such as large-scale clinics, primary care-led clinics, mobile pop-up clinics and local pharmacies. Vaccines can be accessed both on a walk-in basis at many of these locations or by booking an appointment. Information regarding walk-in options, booking an appointment and frequently asked questions are available at hamilton.ca/GetYourVaccine.