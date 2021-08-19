COVID Case counts, hospitalizations rising in Hamilton

Mirroring the worsening provincial COVID picture, case counts and hospitalizations are on the rise in Hamilton and Halton. Hamilton Public Health is reporting 50 new cases Thursday, the highest single-day tally since June 5th. Hamilton Hospitals are treating 44 COVID patients-almost double the number of a week ago. There were no deaths in Hamilton. The seven-day average for new cases in Hamilton is 47, and there are now 362 active cases-and almost 70 percent increase from a week ago.

Halton reported 23 new cases of COVID, a count that is in line with daily totals for the past week, but hospitalizations increased by three to eight. There were no COVID-related deaths in Halton.

Ontario is reporting 531 new COVID cases. The highest daily count since the beginning of June. There were also 17 deaths recorded but 15 of them occurred two months ago as the province continues to clean up data. Testing was over 26,000 providing a positivity rate of 2.4 percent. With more than 45,000 vaccinations administered Wednesday, the number of fully vaccinated residents should hit the 75 percent mark in the next day or two. In Ontario, 20,341,063 vaccine doses have been administered. 81.8% of Ontarians 12-plus have one dose and 74.2% have two doses.