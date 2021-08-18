Rare hate crime charge laid by Hamilton Police

Hamilton Police have laid a willful promotion of hatred charge against a Hamilton man. Tuesday, Hamilton Police arrested 26-year-old Matthew Field for Wilful Promotion of Hatred. The charge of Wilful Promotion of Hatred requires prior consent from the Attorney General to be laid. After investigating the incident, the Hamilton Police Hate Crime Unit applied to lay the charge and consent was granted by the Deputy Attorney General of Ontario

After the senseless killing of a Muslim family in London, Ontario, a 26-year-old Hamilton man intentionally targeted and promoted hatred against members of the Muslim community through social media. Hamilton Police were notified about the social media posts made by the accused and an investigation was initiated. Field is scheduled for a court appearance Wednesday.

Hate crimes can be reported online at www.hamiltonpolice.on.ca. Reporting hate/bias incidents can also be reported on the phone at 905-546-4925 or in person at any Hamilton Police station.

Anyone with any information that can help with this investigation, are asked to contact Hamilton Police Hate Crime Detective, Fabiano Mendes at (905) 546-5678.

