Ontario case count near 500 as fully vaccinated reach 74 percent

The COVID case count in Ontario was back up to just below 500 cases Wednesday with 485 cases reported and three deaths. In Ontario, just over 41,000 vaccine doses have been administered, bringing the total number of shots to 20,295,518. 81.7% of Ontarians 12+ have one dose and 74.0% have two doses. 17,000 test were conducted for a [positivity rate of 2.6 percent.

Of the 174 people who are hospitalized (excl. ICU) with COVID19. 14 are fully vaccinated and 160 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

Hamilton Public Health reported 32 new COVID cases Tuesday, the lowest single-day total in a week. There were no new fatalities reported and hospitalizations declined by one case to 31. There were two new outbreaks ==one at GFL Environmental, and the other at Pure Sense Spa, each involving two individuals and bringing the total active outbreak count to seven in Hamilton.

Halton reported 22 cases of COVID, no deaths and three hospitalized.