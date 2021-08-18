Election 2021 Day Four

Both Prime Minister Trudeau and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh were on the west coast today for their announcements. Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole was in Quebec City

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh attacked the Trudeau government for allowing housing process to increase sharply since he took office. He said the benchmark home price has increased by $300,700. Prices have grown three times faster under Trudeau than Harper resulting in a $150,000 increases in the prove of a home in the last years and a half. He promised to help build 500,000 affordable homes and to tackle offshore investors who are driving up the price of houses.

In Quebec, Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole took aim at the conflict of interest scandals that touched both Trudeau and Former Minister of Finance Bill Morneau. He said Justin Trudeau and Bill Morneau were both found to have behaved unethically but faced no penalties for their conflicts of interest.

His plan would be to Increase fines for ethical violations from a maximum of $500 to a maximum of $50,000 to deter unethical behaviour. He was questioned about his [plan to give Canadians a GST holiday this December.

For his part, Justin Trudeau was in Vancouver which has felt the effects of wildfires pledging $500 million to hire and equip 1000 new firefighters. He also took questions from reporters about the Afghanistan crisis.