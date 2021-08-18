COVID case counts and hospitalizations creeping up locally

Hamilton Public Health reported 36 new COVID cases Wednesday-an increase of four from Tuesday. Hospitalizations continues to rise as well with 38 cases, an increase of seven from the previous day. There were also two new outbreaks reported—One at the City waste collection yard on Burlington Street and the other at the Tim Hortons on Rymal Road West. There are now nine outbreaks underway in Hamilton. Provincial figures show Halton with 21 new cases, five hospitalizations and no additional deaths.

The COVID case count in Ontario was back up to just below 500 cases Wednesday with 485 cases reported and three deaths. In Ontario, just over 41,000 vaccine doses have been administered, bringing the total number of shots to 20,295,518. 81.7% of Ontarians 12+ have one dose and 74.0% have two doses. 17,000 test were conducted for a [positivity rate of 2.6 percent.

Of the 174 people who are hospitalized (excl. ICU) with COVID19. 14 are fully vaccinated and 160 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.