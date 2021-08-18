Restoring Sixteen-Mile Creek watershed

Conservation Halton is kicking off the second phase of restoration works at Drumquin Park, located in Milton. During Phase 2, 50 metres of a tributary of Sixteen Mile Creek will receive a much-needed facelift. A concrete monitoring weir that was installed by the Province in the 1970s to study the impacts of ice flows on small channels is finally being removed because it no longer serves its original purpose.

The Province of Ontario and TD Friends of the Environment are supporting the restoration works which will enhance downstream habitat for Silver Shiner—a threatened fish species. After completion, Conservation Halton staff will monitor project success related to water quality, water temperature, channel integrity, and the effectiveness of the fish habitats. These indicators not only provide signs of a healthy environment for the watershed, but also signs of a healthy environment for people.

In 2018, Phase 1 of restoration works at Drumquin Park were completed. During that project, one instream barrier was removed, 170 metres of Sixteen Mile Creek were restored, and 0.5 hectares of floodplain forest were created. As anticipated, the site has recovered well, and the restoration activities have transformed the site into a much more diverse landscape. Conservation Halton continues to monitor the site and carry out adaptive management activities such as invasive species removal, additional tree plantings, and the installation of a bat nursery box.

Taking action to protect and enhance natural spaces like Drumquin Park helps to ensure future generations will have access to healthy freshwater resources and that plants and animals native to this area will have places to thrive.

For more information on the Drumquin Park Restoration project visit: https://www.conservationhalton.ca/drumquin-park-restoration