Local cases decline as Ontario reports a drop to 348 cases

Hamilton Public Health reported 32 new COVID cases Tuesday, the lowest single-day total in a week. There were no new fatalities reported and hospitalizations declined by one case to 31. There were two new outbreaks ==one at GFL Environmental, and the other at Pure Sense Spa, each involving two individuals and bringing the total active outbreak count to seven in Hamilton.

Halton reported 22 cases of COVID, no deaths and three hospitalized.

After five straight days of COVID counts above 500, Ontario reported 348 new cases Tuesday. There were ten deaths reported, six of which occurred in previous weeks as part of a data catch-up. With 17.000 tests conducted, the positivity rate stands at 2.6 percent. There were more than 40,000 vaccinations administered. 81.61 percent of residents have had at least one shot and almost 74 percent have been fully vaccinated.