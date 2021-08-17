Hamilton Mountain Liberals select Lisa Hepfner as their candidate

Veteran CHCH reporter Lisa Hepfner captured the Federal Liberal nomination for Hamilton Mountain Monday, defeating Hamilton Lawyer Bruno Uggenti, who had finished second to Scott Duvall in the 2019 election. In a Tweet Hepfner wrote, “Tonight I thank my team for standing behind me. I thank the Liberals of #HamOnt Mountain for standing for me. And now I’m asking the residents of the Mountain, stand with me, with us, and together we’ll move forward.”

The NDP incumbent Duvall was one of about two dozen MPs who chose not to run in the current election. Both he and Bob Bratina who declined to run again in Hamilton East-Stoney Creek stepped aside after five years, in both cases weeks shy of qualifying for the Parliamentary pension.

The Nomination of Hepfner completes the roster of nominees of the three main parties in all of Hamilton’s five federal ridings. She will face Al Miles who will represent the Conservatives. Malcom Allen was an NDP MP from Welland who hopes to hold the seat vacated by Duvall. James Enos is running again for the Christian Heritage Party.