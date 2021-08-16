Local COVID case counts surge over the weekend
Both Hamilton and Halton Public Health units reported COVID case surges over the weekend. Hamilton Public Health recorded 114 new cases since its last report Friday and Halton Public Health 61, There are now 308 active cases in Hamilton, compared to fewer than 100 cases a month ago. Neither Health unit reported new fatalities since Friday. Hamilton Hospitalization are up by 9 from 23 on Friday to 32 Monday, but Halton’s hospitalizations sit at three-a decline of two since Friday. Hamilton now has five active outbreaks—a decling of one from last week.
The province reported 526 new COVID cases Monday—the fourth straight day of 500-plus case counts. For the second day in a row there were no fatalities reported. 108 people are hospitalized (excl. ICU) with COVID19, and 119 people are in ICU due to COVID-19. Not all hospitals report on weekends. Vaccinations were low on the weekend with only 15,784 shots administered. So far, 20,213,876 vaccine doses have been administered. 81.5% of Ontarians 12+ have one dose and 73.5% have two doses.