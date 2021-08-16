Healthcare Heroes the focus of the 2021 Strides for the General Walk-Run

The HHSC fundraiser, Strides For The General is in its eleventh year. Ther annual fundraiser is back, but with a twist. This year the focus will be on the many healthcare heroes as the events is rebranded as Strides For Health Care Heroes.

This new name reflects the appreciation of health care heroes on the frontlines and beyond

Every $1 donated will be matched with $3 from a group of donors supporting the HHSC COVID response. Proceeds will fund the purchase of an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) life-support machine at Hamilton General Hospital and a “Spirit” bed at St. Peter’s Hospital that is designed to prevent falls amongst vulnerable patients.

The event will take place virtually from September 17 to 26.

Health care workers and staff at Hamilton General Hospital (including the Regional Rehabilitation Centre) and St. Peter’s Hospital were asked to nominate someone from the sites who they feel embodies the meaning of “Health Care Hero.” and the following people have been selected to represent Strides as 2021 Health Care Hero Ambassadors:

• Bhikhu Tejura – Pharmacist, Hamilton Health Sciences

• Jenna Pyke – Registered Practical Nurse, Hamilton General Hospital

• Nancy Dabir – Medical Radiation Technologist, Hamilton General Hospital

• Lyndsey Charles – Recreation Therapist, St. Peter’s Hospital

• Dr. Faizan Amin – Cardiologist and Intensive Care Physician, Hamilton Health Sciences

• Michelle Read – Physiotherapist, Regional Rehabilitation Centre

Individuals and teams are encouraged to participate in the event. To register and fundraise, visit: hamiltonhealth.ca/strides.