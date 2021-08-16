As Hamilton Police continue their investigation, John Best and Bill Kelly discuss the Sir John A MacDonald statue toppling

Hamilton Police continue to investigate the destruction of the Sir. John A MacDonald statue in Gore Park. Saturday, approximately 200 individuals attended the Indigenous Freedom Rally, which began at City Hall and then moved to Gore Park. Around 2:15 p.m., a female was seen scaling the statue to tie ropes, which were then used to pull the statue down. There were no reported injuries. Once the statue was on the ground, further damage was caused using spray paint, a hammer, and a grinder.

Due to the size of the crowd, police remained on scene to monitor the event. The crowd eventually dispersed at 3:00 p.m.

The suspects are described as follows:

Suspect 1 – Female, white, pink wig, blue baseball hat, mask

Suspect 2 – Olive green hat, sunglasses dark long sleeve shirt

Suspect 3- Male camouflage hat, sunglasses, and denim vest

Suspect 4 – Female black tank top, blonde hair, cell phone left hand

Hamilton Police are speaking to witnesses and reviewing video evidence to identify the suspects. If you have any information that can help with this investigation, please call Detective Sergeant Dave Oleniuk at 905 546 3833 or Divisional Detectives at 905 546 3818

Bill Kelly invited Bay Observer Publisher John Best to discuss the incident.